Power restored after nearly 3,000 outages reported in Cape Girardeau

Nearly 3,000 customers were without power in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Tuesday afternoon, according to Ameren.

At of 1:20 p.m., Ameren reported 2,566 customers without power. By 1:50 p.m., there were only 5 customers reported without power.

According to Ameren, a truck backed into a pole at 12:45 p.m. They said crews are on scene.

