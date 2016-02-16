Police: Murray man sells marijuana to undercover cop using social media

An 18-year-old Murray man is facing charges after selling marijuana to police through social media.

According to the Murray Police Department, Roger Jones II was allegedly advertising the sale of marijuana online.

An undercover detective set up a meeting to buy the weed from Jones in exchange for money.

After the official meeting, officers moved in to arrest Jones.

Jones then tried to get away from police in a car with his passenger.

Police say he stopped a short distance later.

Police arrested Jones and charged him with trafficking in less than 8 ounces of marijuana, possession of marijuana, two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, and fleeing and evading in the first degree.

The juvenile passenger was also charged with one count of possession of marijuana.

The Murray Police Department was assisted on this investigation by the Kentucky State Police.

