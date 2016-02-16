Deadline for primary presidential election voter registration is - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Deadline for primary presidential election voter registration is 2/17 in MO

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
Connect
Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
Connect
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

The deadline to register for the presidential primary election in Missouri will be on Wednesday, Feb. 17 by 5 p.m.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said now that the deadline is close the best way to register is to fill out the voter registration online, go into a local office, or register at the library or any social services office.

When registering online you have to register by 5 p.m. on Feb. 17. It is important to add when registering online put the county you currently live in even if it's changed, your registration information 

Click here to see where the nearest County Clerk's office is to you.

Two offices open in Cape Girardeau County that will be open until 5 p.m. on Feb. 17 is at the address of 1 Barton Square on the 3rd floor and the second address is 44 North Lorimier.

The Primary Presidential election for Missouri will be on March 15, 2016 and the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The last day to register to vote for the Illinois Primary Election is Tuesday, Feb. 16 for the March 15 Primary Election.

Kentucky's registration deadline is April 14, and their primary elections are slated for May 17.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly