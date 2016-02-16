Deadline for primary presidential election voter registration is 2/17 in MO

The last day to register to vote for the Illinois Primary Election is Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The deadline to register for the presidential primary election in Missouri will be on Wednesday, Feb. 17 by 5 p.m.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said now that the deadline is close the best way to register is to fill out the voter registration online, go into a local office, or register at the library or any social services office.

When registering online you have to register by 5 p.m. on Feb. 17. It is important to add when registering online put the county you currently live in even if it's changed, your registration information

Click here to see where the nearest County Clerk's office is to you.

Two offices open in Cape Girardeau County that will be open until 5 p.m. on Feb. 17 is at the address of 1 Barton Square on the 3rd floor and the second address is 44 North Lorimier.

The Primary Presidential election for Missouri will be on March 15, 2016 and the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kentucky's registration deadline is April 14, and their primary elections are slated for May 17.

