Mississippi Co. home total loss after fire

The East Prairie Fire Department responded to a house fire just after 11 p.m. on Monday, February 15.

According to East Prairie Fire Chief Kyle Hutcheson, the home was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

The home was on Gullion Road, just west of East Prairie.

Hutcheson said the home was a total loss.

He said owners were out of town at the time, but a caretaker had been looking after the place for the time being.

According to Hutcheson, there wasn't any injuries and the fire isn't considered suspicious at this time.

