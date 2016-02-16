Murray State awarded $110,000 in federal funds - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State awarded $110,000 in federal funds

The Kentucky Council on Post secondary Education has awarded $400,854 in federal funds to support four projects aimed at improving P-12 educator quality.

The University of Kentucky, Murray State University and Morehead State University will receive the Improving Educator Quality (IEQ) funds.

The projects, lead institutions and grant awards include "Developing Critical Thinking Skills Using Science and Engineering Practices", Murray State University: $110,000.

The next meeting of the Council will be held April 26 at Western Kentucky University.

