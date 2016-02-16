This week in Country music: 2002 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in Country music: 2002

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's step into our Breakfast Show time machine and revisit the year 2002.

The top TV shows from 14 years ago, CSI, Friends and ER.

At the movies people were buying tickets to Spider-man, Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and Star Wars Episode 2: Attack of the Clones.

And country music radio stations were playing these songs.  
Billboard's country charts had Jo Dee Messina and Tim McGraw at number 5 with Bring on the Rain.

Brooks & Dunn were holding down the number four spot with The Long Goodbye.

At number three was Run, a song in which George Strait tells his lover to leave Dallas and "run" to him.

Brad Paisley was in the number two spot with Wrapped Around.  It was the second single from his Part 2 Album.

And in the top spot was a song from the movie Angel Eyes.  Steve Holy's Good Morning Beautiful was released in July and it took until February for it to claw its was to the number one position.  It stayed on top of the charts for five weeks.

Country music from this week in 2002.
 

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

