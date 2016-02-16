This week in Country music: 2002

Let's step into our Breakfast Show time machine and revisit the year 2002.

The top TV shows from 14 years ago, CSI, Friends and ER.

At the movies people were buying tickets to Spider-man, Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and Star Wars Episode 2: Attack of the Clones.

And country music radio stations were playing these songs.

Billboard's country charts had Jo Dee Messina and Tim McGraw at number 5 with Bring on the Rain.

Brooks & Dunn were holding down the number four spot with The Long Goodbye.

At number three was Run, a song in which George Strait tells his lover to leave Dallas and "run" to him.

Brad Paisley was in the number two spot with Wrapped Around. It was the second single from his Part 2 Album.

And in the top spot was a song from the movie Angel Eyes. Steve Holy's Good Morning Beautiful was released in July and it took until February for it to claw its was to the number one position. It stayed on top of the charts for five weeks.

Country music from this week in 2002.

