February 17 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today you're sharing it with two legendary athletes.

He's a Hall of Fame running back who starred for the Browns from 1957 to 1965. He led the NFL in rushing 8 times and many consider him the greatest running back in NFL history. Jim Brown is 80 today.

He led the Bulls to six NBA championships. He was named NBA MVP five times. Some sportswriters rank him as the greatest athlete of the 20th century. He's known as "Air Jordan". Of course we're talking about Michael Jordan who's 53 today.

He's a stand-up comedian and TV pitchman. He was the voice behind "Mater" in the Disney movie Cars. "Git-R-Done! Larry the Cable Guy is 53 today.

He's a guitarist and singer who co-founded the band Green Day. The group's anti-war album, American Idiot, won a Grammy and six other music awards. Billie Joe Armstrong is 44 today.

She starred in the reality TV series The Simple Life. She's also been a successful model, author, singer and businesswoman. All of her activities kept her on the front pages of the tabloids. Paris Hilton is 35 today.

