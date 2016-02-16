Tuesday marks deadline for IL voter registration

The last day to register to vote for the Illinois Primary Election is Tuesday, Feb. 16 for the March 15 Primary Election.

In order to register to vote, the Illinois State Board of Elections states that you must be a U.S. citizen, be at least 17 years on the date of the Primary Election and be 18 by the General Election date, November 8.

It also state that you must live in your election precinct at least 30 days before Election Day, not be convicted and in jail, and also not claim the right to vote anywhere else.

You can register to vote online, just be sure to have a valid driver's license or state issued ID. The deadline to register online is Feb. 16 at 11:59 p.m. For more information, click here.

To check to see if you're already registered to vote, you can click here.

You can also mail in your registration application before the registration closing.

The Illinois State Board of Elections states you can register in person at County Clerk offices, City and village offices, public libraries, Military Recruitment offices, schools, Township offices, and locations designated by election authority. Be sure two have two forms of ID with you, with at least one form showing your current address.

For more information about voting registration, you can check out the Illinois Board of Elections website, here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.