Cattle truck overturns on US 60 in Carter Co.

US 60 in Carter County, Missouri is back open after a semi carrying cattle overturned.

According to the Carter County Sheriff's Office, the semi crashed just before midnight on Monday about one mile west of Van Buren.

The sheriff's office says the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Figueroa of North Carolina, ran off the roadway and overturned.

The west bound lanes were occasionally shut down while the cattle were off-loaded.

Figueroa was transferred to the hospital with minor injuries.

The semi suffered extensive damage.

