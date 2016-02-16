First Alert Forecast shows wintry mix moving into Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert Forecast shows wintry mix moving into Heartland

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Cape Girardeau (Source: KFVS) Cape Girardeau (Source: KFVS)

It is Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Tuesday looks to be unpleasant, weather-wise, with several contributing factors. First, patchy but very thick fog will cover parts of the Heartland this morning. Also, a clipper system bringing rain from the west could turn into freezing rain in some areas because of low temperatures. And finally, rain could mix with wet snow throughout the day. So, cover up, and stay inside if you can.

Making Headlines:

No class: A handful of schools remain closed today because of weather. Several others are on a delayed schedule. Click here for the full list.

Under investigation: Investigators are considering charges for a 16-year-old boy accused of hogtying his 2-year-old sister with duct tape

New proposal: Retailers that accept food stamps would have to start stocking a wider variety of healthy foods or face the loss of consumers under proposed rules expected to be announced by the Agriculture Department today.

Push for change: A Kentucky lawmaker wants to put restrictions on men looking to use drugs like Viagra. The proposed bill would require men to  to be married, see a doctor twice and have a written approval from their spouses to get the drug.

What's trending:

Grammy talk: Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Alabama Shakes were the biggest winners at a Grammy Awards ceremony that, due to the recent deaths of some seminal stars, felt as much a tribute to music's past as its present.

