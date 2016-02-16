SIU Cheerleading Pre-Tryout Clinic announced

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will host a Saluki Cheerleading Pre-Tryout Clinic for any high school or college student interested in becoming a member of the SIU cheerleading squad.

The clinic is set for Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on at Davies Gym. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. and there is a required $55 registration fee, which covers instruction, a t-shirt, snacks and lunch.

The registration deadline is March 25.

You can sign up online at www.conferenceservices.siu.edu or by calling 618-536-7751.

