Sneak Peek: Music at Morris concert series in Carbondale

Get a sneak peek at the upcoming production of "Hansel and Gretel" and enjoy other talented Southern Illinois University Carbondale student musical performances on Friday, February 19, at Morris Library.

The "An Afternoon of Opera and Song" edition of the Music at Morris concert series will start at noon in the first floor rotunda.

It's free and open to the public.

Those attending are encouraged to bring their lunches or purchase snacks at the library.

The full production of the Engelbert Humperdinck opera "Hansel and Gretel" will be presented on February 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. at McLeod Theater.

