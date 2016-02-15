Cape Girardeau city council clears the way for new business, mor - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau city council clears the way for new business, more jobs

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

New jobs could be headed to Cape Girardeau after the city council voted to rezone a piece of property along I-55, Monday night, Feb. 15.

Council members unanimously approved an ordinance to rezone the property on LaSalle Ave., Business Park Pl. and Veterans Memorial Dr. for commercial use.

The property was previously zoned for “light manufacturing,” as part of the Cape Girardeau Business Park, but will now allow for “highway commercial” buildings.

That typically includes high visibility restaurants, retail and hotels similar to those of the West Cape area, according to city leaders.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger said the rezoning ordinance will allow a potential buyer, a current company in Cape Girardeau looking to expand, to move ahead with the property purchase and construction.

“To see a successful current business expand is exciting,” Mayor Rediger said. “And or course again it's all about jobs."

Since the city purchased land for the business park in 2012, Pepsi MidAmerica has been the only business to move in.

"Well our business park has a lot of land yet and a lot opportunities and we're talking to other people and it's going to flourish in the years ahead and we're excited about it," Rediger said.

An announcement naming the purchaser is expected soon.

