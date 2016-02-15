18th annual Accounting Challenge Competition announced

Hundreds of high school and community college students from around the region will compete at the 18th annual Accounting Challenge at Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Friday, Feb. 19.

College scholarships and other prizes will be up for grabs. About 325 students will be at the Student Recreation center for the competition.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. with an academic competition testing the accounting knowledge and skills of participants. The team challenge follows at 10:30 a.m.

Students representing 21 different high schools and three community colleges will vie for the top spot.

