Statewide Cyber Defense Contest Set For Saturday

Thousands jammed into midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center
NBC News has fired longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer for 'inappropriate sexual behavior'
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a May wedding at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel, Kensington Palace announces Tuesday
The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is dominating newspaper front pages and morning news shows in Britain, as royal-watchers await details of the couple's spring wedding
Meghan Markle became an advocate for women when she was an 11-year-old elementary school student, and achieving gender equality remains a driving force for the fiance of Britain's Prince Harry and self-described "feminist."
