Annual Illinois cyber defense competition date announced

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Illinois Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 20.

Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is one of the sites where the event is set to take place, where teams from several statewide colleges, including Kaskaskia College and John A. Logan College, will gather and compete in the information technology-based competition.

One team competing, the "Security Dawgs", will be vying to win their fourth state title, having previously won in 2006, 2013 and 2014. 

The competition will consist of completing tasks which simulate real-life situations regarding corporate information technology, including installing and upgrading websites, keeping them safe from cyber attacks and hackers and more. 

The winning team will be able to move forward to the Midwest regional competition in April. The winners of this round will advance to the National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition later that month in San Antonio, Texas.

