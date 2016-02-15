Heartland artists weigh-in on what it takes to make it big in music business

Local bluegrass and country artist Leevon DeCourley says, in some cases, it's less about the music and more about marketability. (Photo: KFVS)

If you make it to the Grammy’s, many would agree, you've made it. However, there's a whole lot that comes before you make it big in the music business.

Mississippi River Radio’s Mike Renick said he hears from countless rising artists hoping to get their music heard.

"It's tough starting at the ground level,” Renick said.

Also an artist himself, Renick said in order get a big hit, you've got to start small.

"They're going to go anywhere to play. And it might not be for very much money. You're probably losing money in the end,” Renick said.

He said it takes perseverance, dedication, and luck.

"If you catch the right ear or right eye,” Renick said.

A lot of it comes down to money, too. Local bluegrass and country artist Leevon DeCourley said, in some cases, it's less about the music and more about marketability.

"It used to be about talent and being able to back up what you're selling. But, now, it's more like you know if you're pretty and you can dance, if you're entertaining,” DeCourley said.

He said record labels are looking to sign people who will sell.

"If you have the look, if you're unique, if you're something that's going to have people talking,” DeCourley said.

DeCourley and Renick agree that no matter what kind of music you're into, you can't help but respect what goes into making it.

"Whether you like someone or not that maybe you saw on the Grammy’s tonight, you got to commend that they are where they're at,” Renick said.

"I say support local music, that's where, in theory, that's where all the stars should come from. They have to start somewhere,” DeCourley said.

If you're trying to make it in the music business, Renick also said accept every opportunity to perform no matter how big or small and stick to your decision and your dreams.

