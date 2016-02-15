New Releases: 'Race,' 'Risen,' and 'The Witch'

Going into the third weekend of February brings three new releases to the domestic box office.

Looking to take over the box office this week are: the Jesse Owens biopic Race, the Biblical story Risen, and the terrifying horror film The Witch.

Director Stephen Hopkins has brought the incredibly tale of four-time Olympic gold medal winner Jesse Owens to the big screen.

Set during the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, Jesse Owens must go against hate and the myth of Hitler’s Aryan supremacy to bring home the gold and change the world.

Stephan James, Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Irons and William Hurt star in this uplifting dramatization of true events.

Race is rated PG-13 for thematic elements and language; with a run time of 134 minutes.

Columbia Pictures has brought the Biblical story of the Resurrection to the big screen with Risen.

Clavius (Joseph Fiennes), a powerful Roman Military Tribune, is tasked with solving the mystery of what happen to the body of Jesus following the crucifixion.

Along with his aide Lucius (Tom Felton), he must disprove the rumors of the risen Messiah to prevent a potential uprising in Jerusalem.

Joseph Fiennes, Tom Felton, Peter Firth, Cliff Curtis, and Maria Botto star in this Biblical drama directed by Kevin Reynolds (Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves).

Risen is rated PG-13 for Biblical violence including some disturbing images; with a run time of 107 minutes.

The last wide release of the week is the award-winning horror film The Witch from indie distributor A24 (Ex Machina, Room).

Set in the 1630s New England, a husband and wife along with their five children live on the edge of an impassible wilderness.

When their newborn son mysteriously disappears and their crops begin to fail, the family begins to unravel from within, leaving them prey for unspeakable evil.

Anna Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, and Kate Dickie star in this chilling horror from first-time director/writer Robert Eggers.

The Witch is rated R for disturbing violent content and graphic nudity; with a run time of 90 minutes.

Here is a list of this week’s newest releases and theater counts courtesy of Box Office Mojo:

Race (2016) 2,300

Risen 2,800

The Witch 2,000+



The last weekend of this February brings another three wide releases and a high profile limited release.

From Twentieth Century Fox comes the true story of Eddie the Eagle; the film follows the historic showing of Britain’s Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics.

Gerard Butler (300) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) star in the CGI-heavy action/adventure Gods of Egypt; the tale of a thief teaming up with the powerful god Horus to dethrone and defeat the Set, the god of darkness.

A star-studded cast leads the thriller Triple 9, in which a gang of criminals and corrupt cops plan on murdering a police officer to pull off a big heist across town.

Finally in limited release is the Netflix produced sequel to 2000’s Best Foreign Language Oscar winner Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny is the second film to be released in theaters as the same time as becoming available on Netflix, after 2015’s Golden Globe nominated Beasts of No Nation.

