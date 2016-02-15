Audit planned for Cape Girardeau School District's cyber system

Security experts say one in every 10 children will have their information stolen this year. (Source: KFVS)

The Cape Girardeau School District is one of five schools in Missouri that will have its cyber system audited by the state.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway is kicked off the new program in February.

The Cyber Aware School Audits will focus on identifying practices that improve the security of information schools have on students and their families.

"For every parent who has provided health records to the school nurse, authorized bank debits for a lunch plan or exchanged emails with a teacher about concerns in the classroom, there are real consequences to having that information released to individuals who might seek to profit from or exploit it," Galloway said in a news release. "Parents deserve to know their children's schools have taken precautions to keep their children's personal information secure."

"I hear about stories, kids identities being stolen and by the time you try to do anything for your kid their credit is ruined,” said mother of three, Sandrea Dixon.

Her daughters are in the Cape Girardeau School District.

From the emails between their teachers, and medical information she shares with the school nurse, news of her kids' school district's upcoming audit gives her peace of mind.

"It will put me as a parent more at ease,” she said.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway said the initiative is to improve the schools security system.

The audit will look at the school district's ability to detect a cyber security breach and the planned response, technology use policies and student and staff privacy and security awareness training.

More than ever, it's a problem owner of Modern Technology Ryan Evans said is growing at a rapid pace.

Evans warns parents to be cautious with whatever document you put your child's name on.

"Make sure you find out where that paper trail is going. Who all is going to see this and where is it going? Make sure there are some check and balances with anything you put your child's credit report on,” he said.

According to the nonprofit Privacy Rights Clearinghouse, in the past 10 years, more than 250 K-12 schools in the United States had a data breach.

Cape Girardeau is in the first round of the audits along with the Boonville School District in Cooper County, Orchard Farm School District in St. Charles County, Park Hill School District in Platte County, and Waynesville School District in Pulaski County.

