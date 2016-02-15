Box Office: 'Deadpool' shish kabobs competition; breaks multiple records

The Valentine’s and Presidents Day weekend had three new high-profile releases, but only one can take first place.

Coming in at number one is Fox’s R-rated superhero flick, Deadpool with a total gross of $132.7 million; shattering industry expectations by almost $50 million.

The unconventional comic book film broke multiple records becoming the highest R-rated opening beating out 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded by $45 million.

It also shattered 50 Shades of Grey February opening record set last year, and the biggest opening for a first-time director.

Twentieth Century Fox has already green lit a sequel as the $58 million film grossed more than $260 million worldwide.

Dropping to second with a total gross of $19.8 million is DreamWorks animated Kung Fu Panda 3.

The film has enjoyed being the sole animated release since its release on January 29, it has two more weekends alone before Disney’s Zootopia opens wide on March 4.

Kung Fu Panda 3 has grossed $93 million domestic in three weeks of release.

How to be Single opens in third with a respectable $17.9 million from 3,343 theaters.

The romantic comedy played well with the younger female demographic; but critics were quick to dismiss the film.

Industry expectations has the $38 million film grossing near $60 million towards the end of its domestic run.

The last new release is Zoolander 2, opening nearly fifteen years after the release of the first film.

Critics and movie goers lambasted the film as it opened well below expectations with a gross of $13.9 million and a fourth place finish.

Rounding out the top five is The Revenant with a weekend gross of $6.6 million.

In its eighth week of release, the Leonardo DiCaprio led film has proven quite the success bringing in nearly $160 million domestic.

The film is coming off a host of big wins at the BAFTAs with multiple wins including Best Film and Leading Actor.

In sixth is the comedy Hail, Caesar! from the Coen brothers with a gross of $6.3 million.

The star-studded flick has had trouble pulling in audiences as the period piece has found it difficult to connect with any demographic; the film has grossed in total $21 million.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens has finally dropped out of the top five for the first time since its release all the way back on December 18 with a gross of $6.2 million.

The film has reached a domestic total of $914 million domestically and a worldwide total over $2 billion.

The Choice is eight with a total of $5.2 million in its second weekend of release.

Producers had hoped the film would score better during the Valentine’s Day weekend, unfortunately the film looks to become the lowest grossing Nicholas Sparks adaptation to date.

With a weekend gross of $4.5 million, Ride Along 2 finishes in ninth place.

The buddy comedy starring Kevin Hart and Ice Cube has managed to gross $82 million since its release five weeks ago.

The final film in the top ten is the horror hit The Boy with a weekend gross of $3.1 million.

A total domestic gross of $30 million puts the $10 million production as a success for small production company STX Entertainment.

Even with the impressive debut of Deadpool, February 2016 is down from last year by over $400 million.

With only two more weekends and six new releases left in the month, the box office is looking for something big to happen to make up those numbers.

Here is a list of the top ten films and their grosses for the weekend of February 12, 2016 provided by Box Office Mojo:

Deadpool $132,750,000 Kung Fu Panda 3 $19,800,000 How to Be Single $17,910,000 Zoolander 2 $13,950,000 The Revenant $6,600,000 Hail, Caesar! $6,380,000 Star Wars: The Force Awakens $6,242,000 The Choice $5,215,000 Ride Along 2 $4,500,000 The Boy (2016) $3,163,000

Three new releases come with the weekend of February 19, 2016.

Race, set during the 1936 Summer Olympics held in Berlin, tells the remarkable true story of Jesse Owens as he faces off against Adolf Hitler’s vision of Aryan supremacy.

The Biblical story of the Resurrection Risen, as told through the eyes of a Roman Military Tribune as he is tasked with disproving the rumors of a risen Messiah and stop a potential uprising in Jerusalem.

Finally the Sundance darling The Witch, this horror film follow a 1630s family being torn apart by the dark forces of witchcraft, black magic and possessions.

