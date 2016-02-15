Lovelaceville Rd. reopened in McCracken Co. after garbage truck crash

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to the 4200 block of Lovelaceville Road at around 10:38 a.m. on February 15 due to a garbage truck crash.

According to deputies, 20-year-old Ryan Cohoon, of Paducah, was driving a 2006 Peterbilt garbage truck eastbound on Lovelaceville Road when he went slightly into the shoulder.

Cohoon then overcorrected, hitting a mailbox, and then went off the right shoulder and into the ditch.

Lovelaceville Rd. was down to one lane for about 2.5 hours while the wrecker services removed the garbage truck.

