Parent warning: 'Deadpool' is not for kids

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Parents beware: There is a good chance your child will ask to see "Deadpool".

However, before you answer, you might want to realize the movie isn't intended for young viewers.

Adult eyes only

There are three main reasons why "Deadpool" was rated R: strong violence, vulgar language throughout, and graphic nudity. 

That means no child under 17 should see the movie without parent permission.

Even Ryan Reynolds, who plays Wade Wilson, pointed that out months ago.

One reviewer on Rotten Tomatoes writes, "It is most certainly not for kids and even adults may be offended, but that is the point."

Bill Goodykoontz with the Arizona Republic explains, "It takes a strong stomach for extreme violence and over-the-top obscenity, but if you're willing to roll with that, 'Deadpool' is a hoot."

How kids know about "Deadpool"

Your child may have this idea that "Deadpool" isn't all that bad because the character has made a number of appearances in cartoons over the years.

He's also a figure in the Marvel Super Hero Squad line, and even appears in the Lego Marvel superheros video game.

But the movie was decidedly not family friendly, which dedicated fans can understand.

As one reviewer explains on Rotten Tomatoes, "It's an origin movie that features a nice little revenge story starring Marvel's most iconic comic relief doing what he does best; killing people and being an idiot."

Box Office record-setter

"Deadpool" took in a whopping $135 million in its opening weekend. That easily passes the $85.2 debut of "50 Shades of Grey" last year.

Deadpool has also set the mark for the highest R-rated opening ever. That previous mark was held by "The Matrix Reloaded," which took in $91.8 million in May of 2003.

