February 16 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're sharing it with a couple of well known sports figures.

He's one of the NFL's all-time leading rushers who played for both the Rams and the Steelers.

Nicknamed "The Bus," he led Pittsburgh to victory in Super Bowl 40. Jerome Bettis is 44 today.

He was known as much for his hot temper as he was for his championship play on the tennis court. John McEnroe is 57 today.

He's an iconic rapper who as a member of the group Body Count released a song called "Cop Killer" back in 1992. Despite the anti-police message of the song, he went on to play a cop on TV. He starred in the NBC drama "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Ice T is 58 today.

He's an actor who broke onto the scene in the 1970s when he starred in the TV mini-series "Roots." Later he had the role of a blind engineer aboard the Starship Enterprise in TV's "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Levar Burton is 59 today.

