First Alert: Chilly, damp, cloudy Monday on tap

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Fog blankets downtown Cape Girardeau (Source: KFVS) Fog blankets downtown Cape Girardeau (Source: KFVS)

It is Monday, Feb. 15, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Walking out the door this morning, expect a foggy, chilly, damp Monday morning. Temperatures didn’t get above freezing overnight in many Heartland counties, so some roads may still be slick. Clouds will stick around for lunchtime, and though we may see the sun at some point this afternoon, overall expect today to be a damp and cloudy day.

Making Headlines:

No class: A few dozen schools remain closed today after a winter storm moved through on Sunday. Click here to see a full list.

Grounded:  Wintry weather has led to delays and more than 300 canceled flights at Chicago's two main airports: O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport.

No foul play: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died of natural causes and no autopsy was necessary. The 79-year-old jurist's body was taken from the El Paso facility late Sunday afternoon and was to be flown to Virginia.

Boosting faith: Pope Francis is celebrating Mexico's Indians today with a visit to heavily indigenous Chiapas state. He is expected to preside over a Mass in three native languages thanks to a new Vatican decree approving their use in liturgy.

