Eastbound lanes of I-24 in Christian Co. blocked by overturned semi

The KYTC is reporting the eastbound lanes of I-24 are blocked near the 75 mile marker in Christian County by an overturned SEMI.
All eastbound traffic is being diverted to US 68 Eastbound to return to I-24 via the Pennyrile Parkway.
Additionally, Tennessee is reporting multiple crashes blocking I-24 in Montgomery County, near Clarksville.
Eastbound traffic is backing up into Kentucky due this blockage.
Motorists should consider a detour via US 41 or US 41-ALTERNATE.
The estimated duration for clean as of now up is three hours.
Heartland News will have more details as they become available,
