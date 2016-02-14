Eastbound lanes of I-24 in Christian Co. blocked by overturned semi

The KYTC is reporting the eastbound lanes of I-24 are blocked near the 75 mile marker in Christian County by an overturned SEMI.

All eastbound traffic is being diverted to US 68 Eastbound to return to I-24 via the Pennyrile Parkway.

Additionally, Tennessee is reporting multiple crashes blocking I-24 in Montgomery County, near Clarksville.

Eastbound traffic is backing up into Kentucky due this blockage.

Motorists should consider a detour via US 41 or US 41-ALTERNATE.

The estimated duration for clean as of now up is three hours.

Heartland News will have more details as they become available,

