Dental Academy day camp offered in Sikeston

The Southeastern Missouri Area Health Education Center and Missouri Southern State University will be holding the 2016 Dental Academy on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southeast Missouri State University Sikeston Regional Campus.

High school and undergraduate students are invited to attend.

Cost for admission to attend the program cost only $5 to attend.

The hands on dental workshop will provide a great learning experience for any student interested in pursuing a career in the dentistry field.

Activities will include: dental career information, hands-on dental hygiene experience, professional mentoring and much more.

Anyone interested in attending must submit a complete application along with the $5 fee by March 15.

For more information and applications visit semoahec.org/dental camp or by emailing Sarah Jackson, SEMO AHEC Program Specialist, at sarah@semoahec.org.

