Numerous Western Kentucky vehicle slide-offs after Valentine's Day snow

Officials with the Kentucky State Police Department say troopers with the Mayfield Post responded to numerous weather related crashed on Valentine's Day.

A Sargent with the KSP said at least 19 weather-related vehicle slide offs, six non-injury collisions and one crash with injury.

Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said I-24 and many of the main roads of the KYTC District 1 and 2 have been cleared.

A crash along I-24 Eastbound at mile marker 33 on the Lyon-Livingston county lines closed traffic at 6 p.m. Sunday and is expected to reopen at 9 p.m.

Another crash in the same area happened earlier Sunday, Feb. 14 and closed parts of the highway for an hour.

KYTC District 1 and 2 covers 6,600 miles of roads in 23 western Kentucky counties.

Todd said the transportation department is most worried about the possibility of freezing rain as the evening progresses.

