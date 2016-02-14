Southern Illinoisans sled with friends on Valentine's Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southern Illinoisans sled with friends on Valentine's Day

(Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS) (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

Some southern Illinois families spent Valentine's Day riding sleds in the February snow.

A young group of friends from Carterville, Illinois spent the day sledding near Carterville Junior High.

Six-year-old Anna said she was excited that it snowed.

“I’m sledding and, and when we get home, and we’re making snow angels then were gonna play snowballs and go inside," Anna said.

The winter mix caused multiple vehicles to slide off the road across the region.

