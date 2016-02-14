'Valentine's Day' snow causes dozens of vehicle slide-offs in Southern IL

Officials with the Illinois State Police Department (ISP) reported numerous weather related vehicle slide-offs in southern Illinois on Valentine's Day as result of snow and ice.

Trooper Joey Watson said ISP District 13 which covers seven Southern Ill. counties responded to at least 24 calls for weather related vehicle slide-offs Sunday.

Watson said ISP District 13 also responded to at least five weather related crashes.

