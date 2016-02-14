Snowy Valentine's Day hits restaurants hard

The winter weather has taken a toll on area restaurants this Valentine's Day.

We talked with several restaurants in downtown Cape Girardeau and other communities in the area. Most of them have said they have seen a decrease in sales due to the icy road conditions.

We talked with servers at Katy O'Ferrell's on Sunday, Feb. 14 about how sales have been there.

"It's been pretty slow," server Heather Keesee said. "Normally we're busy. Last night we were really busy but I think the weather has effected it today.

"Before opening, employees were busy outside shoveling off and salting sidewalks.

"I mean obviously if you can't make it out, we all understand," Katy O'Ferrell's server Kyle Shaw said. "We don't want you to put your lives at risk. You get here, you get here. If you don't, we wish you the best."

Keesee said it has been unusually slow, especially for Valentine's Day, when couples usually celebrate with dinner and a night out.

"We really want sales, but the roads were bad this morning but I think they've cleared up a little bit today," Keesee said. "It was rough driving to work, but seem to be clear now."

Servers there said they saw an increase in sales Saturday night, however; they assume because people took heed of the winter weather warning and got their special meals in before the storm hit Sunday.

"I don't know if people were anticipating the weather today so they came out last night? Or if they were just going out last night because of Valentine's Day," Keesee said. "But hopefully they come out tonight too."

A couple at Broussard's said they decided to brave the roads anyway, and eat out to make this day just a little more special for them.

Another couple at Katy O'Ferrell's said they drove from Sikeston and the roads were horrible. However, they felt it was worth the risk to have a special meal for the holiday.

While servers and police recommend people to not drive on the icy roads, restaurants and business owners say it does have an impact on sales.

"It affects business, but for servers, that's how we make our money so if people aren't here, we aren't making money today," Keesee said.

Restaurants in Cape Girardeau, including Katy O'Ferrell's, are staying open until later tonight and are hoping for more of a turnout as roads continue to clear up.

"We're not open on Sunday's generally, but we opened up today for special occasions," Shaw said. "Last Sunday we were open for the Super Bowl and we had quite a few people come in. So tonight we're expecting a lot of people come out because the roads being better and the weather is kind of slowing down."

