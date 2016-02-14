McCracken Co. deputies respond to collision sending one to hospital

McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single vehicle collision with injuries on North Friendship Road near Lakeview Drive on Sunday, Feb. 14.

The initial investigation showed that William Bundy, 18, of West Paducah, was driving a 2013 Ford northbound on North Friendship Road Sunday afternoon.

Because of the icy conditions, Bundy slid off the roadway, ending up in a ditch.

The vehicle came to a rest on its top.

Bundy was transported by Mercy Regional to Lourdes Hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on the scene by Mercy Regional, Lone Oak Fire and Stinnent’s Towing Service.

Deputy Crystal Nadeau was the lead investigator in this collision.

