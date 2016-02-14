FIRST ALERT: Slick roads possible this AM, cold temps through the day

Heartland News had a first hand look Sunday, Feb 14 at what Cape Girardeau police officers deal with during winter weather.

The winter weather has taken a toll on area restaurants for Valentine's Day.

The KYTC is reporting the eastbound lanes of I-24 are blocked near the 75 mile marker in Christian County by an overturned SEMI.

Officials with the Kentucky State Police Department say troopers with the Mayfield Post responded to numerous weather related crashed on Valentine's Day.

The latest road condition map of Southeast Missouri, as of 3:30 a.m. on Monday (Source: MoDOT)

A number of roads in the Heartland were affected by the severe winter weather on February 14, leading to a number of road closures.

Road Conditions

Missouri

As of 3:30 a.m. on Monday, road conditions in Southeast Missouri were improving; though a number of sections of roadways were still covered or partially covered, including Hwy.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department reports although the majority of the primary roads in the city are fairly clear, many places have a deposit of snow and slush in the turn lane at intersections. Drivers are asked to Slow down, even if the roadway is clear, when approaching any intersecting streets. Also, police say keep in mind that as temperatures drop overnight, bridges and overpasses will become more slippery and will ice over faster than regular surfaces due to the open air pockets below the pavement.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a handful of vehicles sliding off the road overnight due to black ice.

Dispatch says Highway 61, Highway 77, and Interstate 55 are likely the only areas cleared off. Crews have gone over many of the main roads at least once, but it will take a few more times to clear completely. Many of the rural roads remain untouched.

In Bollinger County, Hwy. 51 looks to be in good shape. Hwy. AB is covered pretty good at last check.

According to the sheriff's department in Ste. Genevieve, there have been no wrecks. However, some secondary roads are still snow packed, major roads in good shape.

In Stoddard County, Hwy 51 from Fisk to Puxico is clear, Hwy. 25 from Advance to Dexter clear. J and R highways are solid sheets of ice and drivers asked to avoid those roads if possible.

Highways Y and AB in Stoddard County are spotty, but passable if you drive slow.

Sever vehicles have reportedly slid off the road in Stoddard County.

Emergency responders are asking drivers to be patient if they have an accident or slide off the road to give them time to get to the scene safe.

For more information in up to the minute road conditions, visit the MoDOT Traveler Map here.

Illinois

Information on road conditions in Illinois can be found here.

Kentucky

In Kentucky, as of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, KYTC has trucks on the road in most Heartland counties, with initial reports of thundersnow in the Ledbetter area of Livingston County. At 10:15 a.m., officials reported light snow, air temperatures between 22 and 27 degrees, and road temperatures between 25 and 28 degrees. Ballard County reported over an inch of accumulation at many locations. KYTC officials recommend all drivers stay off the road unless it is absolutely necessary. You can find more information on road conditions in Kentucky by clicking here.

Eastbound interstate 24 is being shut down at Exit 65 in Trigg County due to an accident at the Trigg County-Christian County line. Crews are working to establish a detour for I-24 Eastbound from KY 453 Exit 31 Grand Rivers via US 62 east to return to I-24 at the Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40. The estimated duration for the road closure is three hours.

Additionally, Tennessee is reporting multiple crashes blocking I-24 in Montgomery County, near Clarksville. Eastbound traffic is backing up into Kentucky due this blockage. Motorists should consider a detour via US 41 or US 41-ALTERNATE. The estimated duration for clean as of now up is three hours.

Forecast

Sunday, Feb. 14: Cloudy and cold with sleet and snow. 1-3" of accumulation possible. Highs: 29-37. Wind: SE 10-20.

Sunday evening: Cloudy with wintry mix tapering off. Lows: 25-33. Wind: NNW 5-10.

Monday, Feb. 15: Cloudy and cold. Highs: 37-43. Wind: NNE 5-10.

For updated information on how the weather will impact your travel plans, check back here for updates, as well as the center for road conditions on our website here.

