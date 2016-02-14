KSP investigate collision leaving one dead - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP investigate collision leaving one dead

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision on KY 139 North, leaving one dead on Sunday, Feb. 14.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Travis Hale, 25, of Princeton, Kentucky, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup northbound on KY 139 North, just south of Carner Hill Road. Jeraldine Reece, 72, of Princeton, Kentucky, was driving a 2002 Honda CRV southbound on KY 139 North, approaching Hale’s vehicle.

For an unknown reason, Hale’s vehicle crossed the center line into the southbound lane.

Reece swerved to avoid a head on collision, crossing into the northbound lane. Hale then swerved back into the northbound lane, hitting Reece's vehicle head on.

Hale’s vehicle came to final rest just off the northbound shoulder facing northwest. Reece’s vehicle came to final rest in the southbound lane facing west.

Reece was pronounced dead at the scene by Caldwell County Coroner Dewayne Trafford.

She was wearing her seat belt.

Hale was not wearing a seatbelt, and was transported by Caldwell County EMS to Caldwell County Medical Center for injuries sustained in the collision.

Trooper Ben Sawyer is investigating the collision.

Sergeant Nick Rice, Trooper Daniel Holland, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, the Princeton Fire Department, the Caldwell County EMS and the Caldwell County Coroner’s Office all assisted at the scene.

