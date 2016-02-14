Event cancellations in the Heartland

A number of businesses and churches canceled events due to winter weather.

You can send us your business, church or event cancellation to news@kfvs12.com.

The Carson Center in Paducah, Ky. has rescheduled Saturday Night Fever from Sunday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 7 p.m. due to the weather in Paducah.

The Carterville United Community Food Pantry in Carterville, Mo. will be closed February 15 due to weather.

Construction Trailer Specialists in Sikeston, Mo. will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 due to road conditions.

Always be safe during inclement weather, and never try to travel if it is unsafe.

