KSP investigate single-vehicle collision in Ohio Co.

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
OHIO COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky State Police is reporting it responded to a single vehicle collision injuring one in Ohio County, Kentucky on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Christopher Cook, 47, of Rumsey, Kentucky was driving his vehicle westbound on KY 136 Saturday morning when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing his vehicle to leave the roadway.

Cook’s vehicle then ran into a ditch on the right side of the road and hit an earth embankment.

Cook refused medical treatment at the scene of the collision.

The passenger of the vehicle, Shannon Thomas, was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision.

Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

