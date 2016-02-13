GOP debate tackled many issues

The Republican Presidential Debate being held from the Peace Center in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 13 has just wrapped up.

The debate aired from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on CBS, and the candidates discussed many issues, ranging from Syria to the Supreme Court.

The debate was the second-to-last GOP debate before March 1, also known as Super Tuesday, one of the biggest day's for candidates from both parties.

