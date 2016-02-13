Steele, MO woman rescued from grain bin auger

According to Pemiscot County Deputy Jonathan Woods, a woman in Steele, Missouri who had gotten her leg stuck in a grain bin auger Saturday, Feb. 13 has been rescued.

The Steele Fire Department and the Steele Police Department responded to the scene.

Woods said the woman was flown to Regional One Hospital in Memphis after crews rescued her.

Woods said it's likely she will end up losing her leg.

We will continue to provide more details regarding this incident as they become available.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.







