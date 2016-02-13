Bootheel leaders meet for first time to discuss Noranda - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bootheel leaders meet for first time to discuss Noranda

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
Connect
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

The struggle continues in New Madrid County as the community scrambles to figure out their next steps for hundreds of laid-off Noranda workers, and the possible closing of the plant next month.

More than two dozen leaders, including Congressman Jason Smith, came to the meeting to discuss possible solutions.

One issue discussed was potential job opportunities and training for workers.

Leaders plan to hold more job fairs, and schools like SEMO and Three Rivers discussed training courses catered to Noranda workers.

Another issue a commissioner argued was Missouri's lack of a "Right-to-work" bill. Smith felt it's one thing keeping companies from moving to the area.

He said even though the worst hasn't happened yet, leaders must start figuring it out right now.

"It had a huge impact to our region and we need to look about the future and how we can help immediately," Smith said. "These workers that have been displaced, but also how we can help them find jobs and bring new manufactures to our region to help our community grow and become stronger."

New Madrid County leaders said they have been in talks with businesses trying to get them to move down to their county.

We've also learned that Noranda officials are scheduled to have a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

They have not, however, released any details on what they'll be discussing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:58:51 GMT
    FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

Powered by Frankly