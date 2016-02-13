Busting Fitness Myths: cardio vs. strength training

Whether it is on a treadmill, bike, or elliptical, cardio is important for overall health.

While that is true, a common misconception is cardio is the key to weigh loss.

Personal trainer Tamatha Crowson says there is a lot more to it.

“150 minutes (of cardio) per week is what's recommended,” Crowson said. “However, for weight loss we're not only thinking about the amount of calories we're burning at the gym. We are also thinking about the amount of calories burned outside of the gym. That's were cardio doesn't do the complete trick because we're not gaining and maintaining lean muscle mass, which is very important for metabolism.”

In theory, to lose one pound a week you have to burn as least 3,500 calories.

“Unfortunately, when we're talking about the human body all bets are off,” Tamatha said. “We are biologically programmed to hold on to our fat and our mass. We don't need that anymore but unfortunately we still have it.”

Instead of spending hours on the treadmill, Crowson says circuit training is a way to combine cardio and strength training to condense a workout.

“Circuit training just means you go through a series of strength training exercises quickly all in a row hitting all the major muscle groups,” Crowson said. “So we're talking say a leg press, chest press, a row, maybe a bicep or tricep, and a core exercise. Do about 10 reps pretty hard. Go from one to the other, repeat two or three times and you're done.”

But if circuit train is not your thing, tacking on a finisher to the end of your workout could be an alternative.

“A finisher is burst of highly metabolic activity,” Crowson said. “Something you do for maybe 5 to 10 minutes at the end out your workout. Really get your heart going.”

