2 injured in single-car crash in Gallatin Co.

Two people were injured in a single-car crash in Gallatin County, Illinois on Saturday.

According to the preliminary traffic crash investigation, Christina G. Steinmetz, 36, of Shawneetown, Ill., was traveling eastbound on IL Rt. 13 at Southwind Road at around 1:51 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle.

The vehicle crossed the westbound lane of traffic and struck an embankment on the north side of the roadway, before traveling back across both lanes and exiting the roadway to the south.

Steinmetz and a passenger, Ricky P. Hicks, 41, of Harrisburg, Ill., were both transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of injuries they sustained in the crash.

Steinmetz was charged with driving under the influence and improper lane usage.

