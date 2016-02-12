Harrisburg couple's 'Coal Mining Movement' goes viral - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Harrisburg couple's 'Coal Mining Movement' goes viral

Written by Loreto Cruz, Reporter
Connect
HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

More than 300 coal workers in southern Illinois are facing the unemployment line following layoffs at mines in Saline, Hamilton and White Counties.

Driven by that struggle, a Harrisburg couple is starting a non-profit to help out.

It began with a Facebook page called "Coal Miner's Movement 2016," created by Bob and Kelly Sandidge of Harrisburg. 

Bob Sandidge said the group has now gotten attention in 11 states.

Recently laid-off coal miner Garry Mitchell said the support is "a ray of hope."

"Plan things and get a voice out there to be heard, and maybe someone will listen," Mitchell said on Friday. "They just laid off 180 guys, so I got caught in that round and here I am."

Sandidge said Harrisburg Mayor Dale Fowler called him shortly after the group gained traction.

"Here in Saline County, we're so reliant on the coal industry and jobs," said Fowler. "It's staggering. It's hundreds. And it's going to have an effect on our sales tax dollars. There's no question."

Fowler and Democratic State Representative Brandon Phelps have voiced their support for the group.

A town hall meeting on the matter will be held on February 25 in Harrisburg.

Sandidge expects the group to become a legal non-profit within a month.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:58:51 GMT
    FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

Powered by Frankly