Female veterans wanted for SIU project

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is looking for female military veterans to take part in a new service-learning history project.

Students in a kinesiology gender and sport graduate course will learn about the history of women in the military.

The students will read about and study various topics, but will also interview local female veterans.

The course instructor has set up a partnership with the Women in Military Service for America Memorial Foundation so all recorded interviews and transcripts from the project will be housed in the foundation's archives.

Students are interested in interviewing all area women who have served or are serving in the U.S. military, whether active duty, reserves, or National Guard.

They would also like to talk with women from military auxiliary organizations such as the Women Air Force Service Pilots from the World War II era.

Although the students would like to conduct face to face interviews on campus or at the Carbondale Public Library, they're also willing to do interviews over the phone if it's more convenient.

The interviews will take one to two hours to complete and the veterans will need to complete four documents: an SIU research project consent form, a biographical data form, a registration form, and an informed consent form required by the Women's Memorial Foundation.

The Female Veterans' Oral History Project will be ongoing throughout the spring semester.

To learn more about the project or to sign up, contact Bobbi Knapp at bknapp@siu.edu or call 618-453-3324.

