Help offered to 37 MO counties for flood repair of streets, public buildings

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide grants to area governments in 37 Missouri counties and the city of St. Louis to help with their costs for restoring or repairing roads, schools and other public facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding on December 23, 2015 through January 9, 2016.

On February 10 these counties were designated for FEMA's Public Assistance Program: Barry, Bollinger, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cedar, Crawford, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Greene, Howell, Iron, Jasper, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lincoln, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, St. Charles, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, St. Louis, Scott, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Texas, Washington and Webster.

The designation makes public entities and some nonprofits in these counties eligible to apply to FEMA for reimbursement of 75 percent of their eligible costs for emergency response activities and permanent repairs to roads and bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment owned by the city or county, utilities, parks and recreational facilities, and some nonprofit facilities that serve the public.

Over the next few weeks, the state and FEMA will conduct briefings about infrastructure assistance for officials and other personnel in the affected counties and provide technical assistance to the applicants as needed.

