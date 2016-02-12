Redhawks pegged to win 2016 championship

The Ohio Valley Conference announced the Southeast Missouri State University baseball team was tabbed to win the 2016 championship.

The league's head coaches and sports information directors also picked Joey Lucchesi as the preseason OVC Pitcher of the Year.

In addition to Lucchesi, first baseman Ryan Rippee and shortstop Branden Boggetto were named to the Preseason All-OVC team.

The Redhawks are looking to win their third-straight OVC championship in 2016.

Austin Peay third baseman Logan Gray and Eastern Kentucky outfielder Kyle Nowlin were named OVC Preseason Co-Players of the Year.

Southeast Missouri received 19 of the 22 first-place votes while Austin Peay (2) and Tennessee Tech (1) picked up the other first-place votes.

Overall the Redhawks received 199 total points to be picked the favorite.

The Redhawks finished the season 36-32 overall and 22-8 in league play when they were on their way to their second-straight OVC title. They played for the OVC Tournament crown and an NCAA regional appearance but fell in the championship round to Morehead State.

The 2016 baseball season kicks off on Friday, February 19.

Southeast opens with a three-game series at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas.

