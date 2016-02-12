Southeast Missouri Food Bank receives grant funding

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank received an $18,000 grant that will help them put food on the table for many families.

The grant will help the food bank pay for maintenance and fuel for the vehicles that pick up and deliver food to hundreds of people.

The Chief Development Officer says they quickly get the food into the hands of children and adults who need it.

"A lot of families struggle with either paying for food or paying the bills, like our heat bills," Chief Development Officer Jennifer Woods said. "So, 75 percent of our families report having to choose between those options. So, it really, gets it to them."

The money will also help the Truck to the Table program that travels to locations after business hours to accommodate working families.

