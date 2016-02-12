Fountainbleau Lodge gets a Valentine's Day surprise - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fountainbleau Lodge gets a Valentine's Day surprise

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
Connect
The cards were passed out to all of the people who live with Uptain. (Source: Jasmine Dell/KFVS) The cards were passed out to all of the people who live with Uptain. (Source: Jasmine Dell/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Residents at Fountainbleau Lodge in Cape Girardeau got Valentine's cards they aren't likely to forget any time soon.

Patricia Uptain is a resident there and her daughter is a teacher's aide in California.

She wanted to make Valentine's day special for her mom - so, she let her students create one-of-a-kind cards.

"The children in Laura's class must have spent a great deal of class time getting their notes together, and some of them I noticed could barely print," Patricia Uptain said.

Soon, the entire school joined in creating a card for each and every resident to enjoy.

"That's a good tear jerker to remember we're thought of," Lois McFadden said.

"I think that's wonderful and I'll keep it thank you nice little girl, I love you," Gege Eberhard said.

The gifts are extra special for Uptain because she was a teacher for forty years. She says the gesture brings back memories of when she was a teacher.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:58:51 GMT
    FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

Powered by Frankly