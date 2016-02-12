Fountainbleau Lodge gets a Valentine's Day surprise

The cards were passed out to all of the people who live with Uptain. (Source: Jasmine Dell/KFVS)

Residents at Fountainbleau Lodge in Cape Girardeau got Valentine's cards they aren't likely to forget any time soon.

Patricia Uptain is a resident there and her daughter is a teacher's aide in California.

She wanted to make Valentine's day special for her mom - so, she let her students create one-of-a-kind cards.

"The children in Laura's class must have spent a great deal of class time getting their notes together, and some of them I noticed could barely print," Patricia Uptain said.

Soon, the entire school joined in creating a card for each and every resident to enjoy.

"That's a good tear jerker to remember we're thought of," Lois McFadden said.



"I think that's wonderful and I'll keep it thank you nice little girl, I love you," Gege Eberhard said.

The gifts are extra special for Uptain because she was a teacher for forty years. She says the gesture brings back memories of when she was a teacher.

