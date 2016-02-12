Cape Girardeau Police partnering with 'Nextdoor'

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is partnering with Nextdoor, the free and private social network for neighborhoods.

The partnership will allow the police department to communicate online by sending targeted information to specific neighborhoods, groups of neighbors or sections of the city.

More than 40 percent of neighborhoods in the United States use the service.

With Nextdoor, Cape Girardeau residents can create private neighborhood websites to share information, including neighborhood public safety issues, community events and activities, local services, and even lost pets.

The police department will be able to share information with Nextdoor members like crime alerts, emergency notifications, details for events, and more.

However, police will not be able to access residents' websites, contact information, or content.

Nextdoor is free for residents and police.

Each Cape Girardeau neighborhood has its own private Nextdoor neighborhood website, accessible only to residents of that neighborhood.

Neighborhoods establish and self-manage their own Nextdoor website.

All members must verify they live with the neighborhood before joining Nextdoor.

Information shared is password protected and cannot be accessed by Google or other search engines.

If you're interested in joining your neighborhood's Nextdoor website, visit www.nextdoor.com and enter your address.

