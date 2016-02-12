SEMO responds to NCAA sanctions on women's basketball program

Southeast Missouri State University says it accepts the sanctions announced Friday by the NCAA in its investigation into the Southeast women's basketball program during the 2013-14 academic year.

"We are disappointed the violations occurred, but acknowledge the mistakes made by a former coaching staff member and accept the penalties that have been prescribed," said Southeast Interim Director of Athletics Brady Barke.

"Our current women's basketball staff was not involved in these violations and we will continue to fully support them while maintaining our commitment to the highest levels of integrity."

Southeast Missouri State University says they took prompt and decisive actions immediately, which prompted the institution to launch an investigation and self-report.

"Our compliance office has excellent institutional monitoring systems that flagged the potential violations and allowed us to act immediately," added Barke.

We are dedicated to abiding by all NCAA rules and regulations and upholding a strong commitment to NCAA rules compliance."

Below is a summary of the violations:

A former assistant coach had multiple impermissible in-person, off-campus contacts and communications with two prospective women's basketball student-athletes, who were twin sisters, and their family. The former assistant coach also provided the recruits and their family with at least $178 in school apparel and accessories at no cost. Further, the former assistant coach provided one of the recruits impermissible transportation and a meal.

A full list of penalties and corrective measures include:

• Public reprimand and censure for the university.

• One year of probation for the university from Feb. 12, 2016, through Feb. 11, 2017.

• A two-year show-cause order for the former assistant coach from Feb. 12, 2016, through Feb. 11, 2018. If he seeks employment at an NCAA member school, he must be restricted from all recruiting activity.

• A reduction in the number of days the women's basketball coaches were allowed to recruit from 112 days to 74 in 2014-15. (Self-imposed by the university.)

• A reduction in the number of days the women's basketball coaches can recruit from 112 days to 91 in 2015-16.

• A limit of eight official visits during 2015-16.

• A $5,000 fine.

