Providence, KY man arrested at McCracken Co. courthouse for drug possession

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a Providence, Kentucky man on Thursday morning for drug related offenses at the McCracken County Courthouse.

On Thursday at approximately 10 a.m., Kyle W. Bouland, 31, attempted to enter the McCracken County Courthouse.

Bouland was stopped at a security check point after he set off a metal detector.

Deputies spoke with Bouland and noticed what they perceived as nervous behavior.

Officials conducted a weapons pat down on Bouland and felt what he immediately recognized as a glass smoking pipe in Bouland’s pocket.

The pipe was found to contain methamphetamine.

Bouland said that he was coming to courthouse for court on an unrelated charge.

He was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Bouland was out on bond out of Mayfield at the time of his arrest for possession of cocaine and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

He was charged with possession of a 1st degree controlled substance - methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.