Mayfield, KY man arrested after fleeing car crash, bringing drugs to jail

A Mayfield man is behind bars after he apparently crashed his car and ran from police, and later allegedly brought drugs into jail with him.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that on Thursday at approximately 6:35 p.m., deputies responded to 3671 KY 1748 East reference a single vehicle accident.

Witnesses said the driver ran away on foot, traveling west on KY1748 East.

The driver was found and identified as Ricky Toon, 35, of Mayfield.

An investigation was conducted and Toon was arrested for DUI.

He was lodged at the Graves County Jail.

While inside the jail, staff found drugs on his person.

Toon was charged for the following offenses: leaving the scene of an accident, DUI, promoting contraband, possession of a control substance, and tampering with physical evidence.

